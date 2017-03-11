Millville Boys Hold Off Notre Dame-ES in State Tournament

Kelly Holdren scored 18 points and the Millville boys basketball team beat Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 43-32 in the opening round of the state "A" boys basketball tournament at Shamokin.