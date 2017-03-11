Kelly Holdren scored 18 points and the Millville boys basketball team beat Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 43-32 in the opening round of the state "A" boys basketball tournament at Shamokin.
Millville Boys Hold Off Notre Dame-ES in State Tournament
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
