Lackawanna County Contractor Admits to Bribes, Kickbacks
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — The owner of a construction company in Lackawanna County has admitted paying bribes and kickbacks to get contracts at two military bases in New Jersey.
George Grassie, 54, of Covington Township, pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Grassie owned a business that did construction, excavation, and landscaping and did work as a subcontractor at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst (Ft. Dix). He admitted that from December 2010 to December 2013, he paid bribes valued at $95,000 to $150,000 to an individual employed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey to obtain and retain subcontracts. He also admitted that he paid kickbacks valued at $40,000 to $95,000 to Shawn Fuller and James Conway, who were then project managers for a prime contractor at the two locations.
Grassie faces large fines and up to 15 years in prison when sentenced.
5 comments
Melvin
George Grassie’s a work hard, play hard guy with huge ego and a “I’m smarter than you” attitude. Being taken down several notches will do him good ;-)
Popper offer
Lackawanna County contractors are greedy play church etc are greed driven don’t take care of employees etc
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Why do people have to be such scumbags?
bob the builder
He figures all the Lackawanna county politicians get away with it, why not him?
common sense stuff
all in a days work, happens all the time
Comments are closed.