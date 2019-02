× Woman Dead After Crash in Clinton County

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP — A woman has died after a crash in Clinton County.

State police said Sherry Wargo, 43, of Beech Creek lost control of her SUV along Eagle Valley Road near Beech Creek around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said the SUV hit an embankment and rolled, and Wargo was thrown from the vehicle.

Wargo was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The crash is still under investigation.