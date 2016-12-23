Service Project to Help Officers Comfort Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- A girl scout from our area spread some holiday cheer today as part of her service project.

Nicole Schafer is an eighth-grader at Pocono Mountain East Junior High School. For her service project, she decided to collect stuffed animals for the Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

Her thought is that each patrolman will keep a toy in their vehicle, and then if they encounter children who are afraid or upset, they can use the toy to calm them down. She called it Cuddles for Kids.

"My niece was in a car accident at the beginning of summer, and she was really scared and crying. And I feel if she would have got a stuffed animal at that time, that she would have been less scared and comfortable," Nicole said.

Thanks to donations from her school and community, Schafer ended up collecting more than 1,000 stuffed animals.