Christmas Boulevard Lights up Berwick

BERWICK -- From decorated Christmas trees to elaborate displays, Market Street is once again the home of Berwick's Christmas Boulevard.

People come from near and far to see the displays and lights.

"Yes, it is it's nice for the people coming into town," Richard Hause said.

It's the 70th year for the event, which is a one-mile long display of Christmas decorations. It is run by the Berwick Boulevard Association.

"It just brings back memories of when I was a child and everything seems so real," Sharon Kauffman said.

Kauffman has lived in Berwick her whole life and enjoys seeing the display each year.

"And it's gotten even better," Kauffman said.

The display is organized so people can drive down Market Street at night and check out the Christmas lights.

"I think it's awesome especially for the little ones, do you know what I mean? Ho ho's down there with the little bags of potato chips and everyone is patient," David Monroe said.

Berwick's Christmas Boulevard opened last weekend and it drew a large crowd.

"Oh, my gosh, on the weekends you can't even hardly, you have to go way, way back down the streets and that," Kauffman said.

Organizers say this is the one of the longest-running Christmas lights display in our area.

The boulevard will be open nightly from 6-10 p.m. through December 31 and Santa will be there through December 23.