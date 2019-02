Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A judge in Lackawanna County sentenced a driver involved in a deadly crash who admitted being high on heroin.

Brandon Vansplinter from Scott Township must serve at least five years in prison. He pleaded guilty in September.

State police say his Jeep slammed into a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 near the Clarks Summit exit in November 2015.

Vansplinter was badly hurt. His passenger, Carly Otto from Dalton, was killed.