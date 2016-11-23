Powerball Hits $359 Million, People In Wilkes-Barre Test Their Luck

Posted 4:21 pm, November 23, 2016, by , Updated at 11:32PM, November 23, 2016
WILKES-BARRE -- It's been all hustle and bustle at the Anthracite Newsstand in Wilkes-Barre. People are feeling lucky and lining up to play Powerball after the jackpot grew to at least $359 million.

“Oh, a lot of excitement, a real lot of excitement, to even just dream about to have even just one ticket,” said the Anthracite’s owner.

“Oh, I'm going to win it! I'm going to win it, I'm telling you right now, that's a lot of money,” said someone playing.

But some people just want to spread some holiday cheer.

“It will go into homeless programs and drug addiction programs to serve Wilkes-Barre,” said Jose Roman of Wilkes-Barre.

The winning numbers for November 23, 2016 were 07-32-41-47-61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 2x.

