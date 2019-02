Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Teachers and staff at Stroudsburg Junior High School teamed up with students to raise money for "Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors."

Staff and students at the high school did a "22/22 Challenge"

Hundreds of students participated in doing 22 push-ups a day for 22 days to show their support and commitment to veterans.

The high school raised $1,100 to help veterans in Pennsylvania.