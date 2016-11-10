Scranton Police Using High-Flying Tech to Fight Crime

SCRANTON -- Scranton police are using high-flying technology to fight crime. Officers showed off the new tool Thursday and explained how it will help them combat crime.
Even with propellers spinning in the wind, this is no ordinary drone. This will be Scranton Police Department's new eye in the sky to help fight crime.
Douglas Fink, president of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company, decided to donate the drone to help keep Scranton safe.
"As a property owner of the city, we want to make sure we keep our employees and buildings safe. A good police department is part and parcel to that," said Fink.
This $1,400 drone can fly at speeds of 50 miles per hour and has the ability to track and follow cars and people.
"There are several applications we can use it for: outdoor crime scenes to get overhead video of the crime scene, for documentation services, evidence gathering," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.
Chief Graziano says the drone will help to keep officers out of potentially dangerous situations.
"An officer doesn't have to get as close now. We are going to be able to get a device closer that we are going to be able to see in real time," said Chief Graziano.
Scranton police plan to use the drone at the Scranton St. Patrick's Day parade so they can have a better view of everything going on.
"The capabilities of the camera, I don't know if you saw but its 4k video, it's the best of the best," the chief added.
Newswatch 16 spoke with business owners in downtown Scranton. They do not mind an extra pair of eyes keeping the public safe.
"I think that any help they get would be good for them," said Mark Mackrell of Mackrell's Barbershop.
"Another set of eyes is great. I think it's wonderful. The parade is always safe anyway but an extra set of eyes would be wonderful up in the sky. It's terrific," said Renato Luongo of Abe's delicatessen.
After officers are trained on how to operate the drone, Scranton police expect it to patrol the skies in the next month.
I Am The Antipope
What if they enter the airspace of somebody’s property without permission and without a warrant?
wnepcommenter
there’s actually 8k video so no, it’s not the best of the best. also, chances are one of your idiot officers will crash and destroy it within days or weeks… at least it wasn’t taxpayer money.
I Am The Antipope
How many of the policemen know how to work with 4k video or have the ability to store it anyways?
matthew d
any drone can be HACKED with another drone and about $35…… certainly not a threat, but if someone doesn’t want something with a camera flying over their head or property then they will certainly be able to use the technology to stop the drone and its use. ask me how…
WOMP WOMP WOMP WAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
I think it’s a great idea but BLM will fry them just like they did the baconl
Richard Hertze
For all of 30 min per charge in the better models. Youd need tons ofdrones plus batteries to swap to have any plausible sky system. Its just a toy for special instances which will be played with by our dwindling enforcement the rest of the time. And to get the 4k model, its a waste compared to 2×1080 drones. Such efficient spending. They sure know what they are doing.
So how many spare power supplies did they purchase? And will they modify it to extend its range capabilities? Bc 4k dont matter when u cant go far, or run out of stock battery juice in under 45 mins.
How these decision makers n their seats? Making terrible tech choices like the failed camera grids or this? Focused on the story, not the practical use and limitations.
hubbub bug
Although I agree with your point about the batteries, you didn’t read about the part where it says that it was “donated”. Now, I personally believe that a night vision camera would be better than 4K (it’s not like the drone will be picking up faces from the sky). So next time, tread carefully!
joe
Big Brother not only knocking, but now flying to spy on you.
Meh
What oversight will applied to protect people from infringement of the 4th amendment WNEP????????? Do some real reporting for once, would ya???????
