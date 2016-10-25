People Hope for Help after Flash Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP -- Carly Root was careful not to step on any nails as she walked around what used to be her garden and pool at her home near Ralston.

"Everybody who came down here said it was like a vacation spot."

It does not look like a vacation spot now. Four houses were destroyed in this area of McIntyre Township. One of them was Root's boyfriend's grandparents' longtime home. You can see the kitchen area hanging over Pleasant Creek.

"We were trapped during the flood in the house from about 2 to 8 in the morning until the fire company could get a raft down here to get us across," said Root.

Three of the family's cars were destroyed and most of their possessions are gone. They're staying with friends but wondering what to do next.

"We're scared that we're not going to get help. I guess that's what I could say," Root added.

There are some fundraising accounts set up for some of the victims but they are still waiting to hear if they're going to get help from the government.

"Yeah, it's our choice to live here, but, by gosh, we pay taxes just like anybody else that lives in the city. So why can't we get some help?" asked Bob Hill.

Hill lives close by and is in the same boat.

"The inside of the house had a foot of water and we ended up with a couple of inches of mud when we were done."

When Governor Tom Wolf came to Lycoming County on Sunday, he said since the flooding was not widespread, the communities affected are not eligible for federal money. That means help will have to come from the state and local levels.

Hill hopes for money but fears the worst. Even so, he's trying to stay positive.

"There's a stream out there and it's going to overflow from time to time. Just put up with it, I guess."

Hill is devastated by the flooding but says a bright spot has been his neighbors coming to help. The other day, a man he didn't even know spent hours helping him.

"Would not take a penny. Another guy dropped his dozer off. He's coming in maybe tonight. Another guy is having a track loader," Hill said.

Also helping Hill is his neighbor Jeff Whitehill. Whitehill got a few inches of water in his house but is more concerned with helping everyone else.

"Our house is nowhere near anything like this," Whitehill said.

Flood victims say a group that's been especially helpful in this area is the Red Run Gun Club.

"We bought a lot of supplies and a lot of water and went around to the homes and handed out stuff and just trying to do everything we can. On Sunday we put on a hot meal for them so they could at least get a hot meal," Jodi Hill said.

Jodi Hill is with the Red Run Gun Club and spent the day running errands for people.

"We feel honored. We're just glad we are able to do this to help people. It's not going to stop. We're going to keep trying to help," Jodi said.

At Tuesday's Lycoming County commissioner's meeting, the commissioners extended the county's declaration of disaster emergency until November 10.

Commissioners tell Newswatch 16 they are working hard to get emergency money to people in Lycoming County who suffered flood damage. If you'd like to donate, please contact the American Red Cross.