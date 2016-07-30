Riverfest Goes on in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Despite the weather, some people in Luzerne County turned out for a special summertime tradition aimed at celebrating culture and heritage.

This year's Riverfest in Pittston was held along the Susquehanna River off Kennedy Boulevard.

It's hosted by the Greater Pittston Cultural Coalition.

Organizers tell us the event features a variety of activities ranging from entertainment and vendors to hayrides and historical demonstrations.

"We have a bunch of historical programs. We have cultural events. We have delicious food, some music, just a bunch of different things going on here," said Robert Savakinkus, with the Greater Pittston Cultural Coalition.