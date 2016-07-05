UPDATE: Bradford County Woman Located

UPDATE WEDNESDAY: Danielle Heasley has been located and is safe, according to state police.
TROY -- State police in Bradford County are trying to track down a missing woman.
Danielle Heasley, 24, was last seen Monday when she left her home in Troy.
The woman has cerebral palsy and limited intellectual ability.
Troopers think she's with a man in his 60s who might be driving a red Toyota SUV.
If you've seen her, call state police in Bradford County.
4 comments
Brenda
If you have an opinion like that it’s fine. But posted on your own time line and not where the family of this woman might see it. You’re disgusting and rude.
Hillpig rotten clinton
Woundering if your comments would be such if it were your family
Annoyed
Probably about the same time every other county’s nonsense ends. This crap is not localized to just Bradford County.
again??????
ANOTHER missing person in Bradford county? When will this county’s nonsense end?
Comments are closed.