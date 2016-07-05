UPDATE: Bradford County Woman Located

UPDATE WEDNESDAY:  Danielle Heasley has been located and is safe, according to state police.

TROY -- State police in Bradford County are trying to track down a missing woman.

Danielle Heasley, 24, was last seen Monday when she left her home in Troy.

The woman has cerebral palsy and limited intellectual ability.

Troopers think she's with a man in his 60s who might be driving a red Toyota SUV.

If you've seen her, call state police in Bradford County.

