UPDATE: Bradford County Woman Located

UPDATE WEDNESDAY: Danielle Heasley has been located and is safe, according to state police.

TROY -- State police in Bradford County are trying to track down a missing woman.

Danielle Heasley, 24, was last seen Monday when she left her home in Troy.

The woman has cerebral palsy and limited intellectual ability.

Troopers think she's with a man in his 60s who might be driving a red Toyota SUV.

If you've seen her, call state police in Bradford County.