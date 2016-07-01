Amputee Receives Nasty Note after Parking in Handicapped Space

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - A Colorado man found a pretty mean note on his windshield after another driver saw him park in a handicapped parking spot and walk inside a store.
“Saw you park in a handicapped spot and go into Walmart. Handicapped my a** f*******. Took a photo of your car + license plate. Look 4 it on facebook,” the note said.
The note was left on Ethan Schlemer’s car at a Wal-Mart in Timnath on Sunday. Whoever wrote it thought Schlemer wasn’t really disabled.
“I laughed really hard,” Schlemer told FOX31 Denver.
Schlemer walks on a prosthetic leg. He had his left leg amputated above the knee about two years ago after battling cancer.
If you didn’t know he had a prosthetic leg, you might not know about his disability.
Ethan still walks, runs, hikes and rock climbs. He has worked very hard to get to the point where he can function like he used to. Life with a prosthetic isn’t perfect though, and he still has difficult days.
“Definitely some days I’m limping more than others,” he said.
He has a disability placard for his car so he can park in handicapped parking spots while he is out.
The day he found the note on his car he was headed into work at the Walmart where he is a pharmacy technician. Schlemer said it was one of his good days, so whoever wrote the note probably thought they were doing the right thing.
“Maybe some people would question why I park there, but to me, I never know when I’m going to take a wrong step or hurt myself and I’ll be thankful when I do that I did park that close,” he said.
Now, he just wants the note to be a lesson to others that you can’t judge a book by its cover.
“I just wanted people to realize that when they do something like that they might not know the whole story behind what’s going on,” Schlemer said.
As of Thursday evening, no photos of Schlemer’s car or license plates have surfaced on Facebook.
7 comments
chris
I am an amputee below the knee. My wife is an amputee below the knee. The criteria for a disabled permit is “cannot walk without the use of, or assistance from, a brace, cane, crutch, another person,prosthetic device, wheelchair or other assistive device”
if the below commenter “shagtastique” would like to try “waltzing around on a prosthetic” i will gladly remove his leg and he can try out one of ours….
just wondering
Did you and your wife meet on a legless dating websight?
chris
long story, but no ,not a onelegged dating site. I just checked to see if there is such a thing and there are several though.
shagtastique
If one can walk totally fine on a prosthetic leg, then that person is not handicapped and should have their placard yanked.
The placard is there you help people with limited mobility get in and out of place more easily. Waltzing around on a prosthetic is not “limited mobility”
Recall this guy’s placard.
Denise
I have a handicapped placard and I can walk…..for a very short period of time (about 10 minutes with the help of a cart). If I walk or stand too long, my back and my legs give out and I’m down on the ground! Don’t judge until you know all the facts!
Adrianne
You didn’t read the article did you? Nor have you ever met anyone with a prosthesis.
Sue
shows how much you know. having an amputation like that is a disability even if the person “appears” to be fine. Karma has a way of teaching lessons though. hope you never have to go through that. I have a family member with an amputation and he most certainly has difficulty getting around…. some more days that others. Keep your snarky comments to yourself unless you really know what you are talking about. I also have a handicap placard for my car but if you look at me you might not think I’m disabled. Not all disabilities are obvious.
Comments are closed.