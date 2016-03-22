Congressman Lou Barletta Endorses Trump for President………………………………..

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Another Republican congressman from our area is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Congressman Lou Barletta from Luzerne County made the announcement Tuesday. He joins Congressman Tom Marino from Lycoming County in supporting Trump.

The once lengthy list of people vying for the GOP nomination has dwindled down to three people: Ohio Governor John Kasich, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and billionaire businessman Donald Trump.

Barletta is the second congressman to publicly endorse Trump. Marino announced his support late last month.

In his statement, Barletta says Trump can attract Democrats and Independents.

He believes Trump is the best candidate to beat Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in November.

Congressman Barletta's endorsement comes about a month before voters in Pennsylvania decide who their GOP candidate should be. In his hometown district of Hazleton, voters are split on how they feel about that endorsement.

"That's wonderful to hear. He's a good man. The two of them, I know will do wonderful," said Dorothy Piacente of Hazleton.

Piacente is a registered Republican in Hazleton and backs Barletta's endorsement.

Peggy Bobish, a Hazleton native for 75 years, was almost visibly shaken when she heard about the endorsement.

"I don't think it's a very good idea for him to be endorsing him."

"He's just too much against minorities and goes around in circles in his debates," said Cheryl Leibig of Hazleton.

In part of Barletta's statement, he touted Trump's position on illegal immigrants as part of his reasoning for now supporting the GOP front-runner.

Barletta drew national attention when, as mayor of Hazleton, he cracked down on illegal immigrants.