Congressman Lou Barletta Endorses Trump for President………………………………..

HAZLETON -- Another Republican congressman from our area is endorsing Donald Trump for president.
Congressman Lou Barletta from Luzerne County made the announcement Tuesday. He joins Congressman Tom Marino from Lycoming County in supporting Trump.
The once lengthy list of people vying for the GOP nomination has dwindled down to three people: Ohio Governor John Kasich, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and billionaire businessman Donald Trump.
Barletta is the second congressman to publicly endorse Trump. Marino announced his support late last month.
In his statement, Barletta says Trump can attract Democrats and Independents.
He believes Trump is the best candidate to beat Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton in November.
Congressman Barletta's endorsement comes about a month before voters in Pennsylvania decide who their GOP candidate should be. In his hometown district of Hazleton, voters are split on how they feel about that endorsement.
"That's wonderful to hear. He's a good man. The two of them, I know will do wonderful," said Dorothy Piacente of Hazleton.
Piacente is a registered Republican in Hazleton and backs Barletta's endorsement.
Peggy Bobish, a Hazleton native for 75 years, was almost visibly shaken when she heard about the endorsement.
"I don't think it's a very good idea for him to be endorsing him."
"He's just too much against minorities and goes around in circles in his debates," said Cheryl Leibig of Hazleton.
In part of Barletta's statement, he touted Trump's position on illegal immigrants as part of his reasoning for now supporting the GOP front-runner.
Barletta drew national attention when, as mayor of Hazleton, he cracked down on illegal immigrants.
16 comments
typical canadian dope
what a hoser eh?
1911
Really brave of him in his racist district. Remind me again how much did his illegal law cost the taxpayers of Hazleton? One million, two million?
I Am The Antipope
So which local politicians are endorsing the crook Hillary?
make America great again, carpet bomb hazleton
Commenter is correct. Lou did everything the keep the roaches out of hazelton. Remember when he wanted to go after landlords that knowingly rented to illegals? This guy tried his best. I can see a trump/barletta ticket on the horizon. I will be there with my legal, registered vote. Thats my promise to the dirtball, hell hole, cesspool city called hazleton.
GY
Tried his best, so he is in debt for taking that to court? Hazleton tax payers are on the hook for 10 Million Dollars, all because he couldn’t take living in the same town with people who look different then him! If he wanted it so bad why didn’t he spend his own money? Tired of these government people feel they do it for the good of the citizens and use tax prayers dollars for their own agenda! Say what it was racism!!!
magicmikexxsm
CY,
all because he couldn’t take living in the same town with people who look different then him!….
Not very bright are you, The above is not so, it was all about illegals coming here illegally ….but then again I surmise your not very bright.
JoeD;|
All these politicians will lead you to the wolves for profit! Look at crime statistics and unemployment in any city. You will see a trend. They make scumbag deals with there corporate sugar daddy’s. They feed you the lie of immigration issues to push you away from there dirty deals.
1911
He knew that law was illegal,he also knew the goobs would send him to Washington if he passed it.Screw the taxpayers of Hazleton.
BOBBY MCGEE
ahhh yes all the racist must stick together and support each other.
magicmikexxsm
Congressman Lou Barletta Endorses Trump for President………………………………..
To all the Lou bashers what did he screw up???? Lou did the best job he could to fight Illegal Aliens from coming to Hazleton, the feds fought him at every turn…remember the law suit he lost………..Open your eyes stupid people, look at the Krap hole Hazleton has become because of these Illegal aliens and in general all the Latino trash from Ny and Nj.
Look at the crime rate, and the drug trade how its increased. Iv’e seen this movie before in a different state when an influx of Illegal Aliens and Latino’s ruined a nice city , that was 40 years ago, and that picture doesn’t end pretty…
Really?
I love these rose colored glasses that look back at any part of Nepa and think you can attribute all the ills to the influx of brown people from NJ and NY. In case anyone is confused, Newark isn’t in Mexico so it’s no crime to move here. And if the illegals are taking the job you desperately wanted at Burger King, and that’s your excuse for remaining unemployed, get off your ATV and shine some shoes.
magicmikexxsm
REALLY?…you’re not very bright are you, and I see comprehension skills are not your strong point.
Did I say it was illegal to move here from NY,NJ? nope….yes the majority of crime in the Hazleton area is related to the influx of “brown ” people as you say…….just watch the news stupid….oh and don’t assume I work at a Burger King, cause you know the first 3 letters of assume are , right? I’m the guy an idiot like you comes to for advice on certain things ….and you don’t even know it…….lol
hah
Yeah Lou, Maybe he will do a shit job just like you in Hazleton , how safe is that city now Lou? Rich Boy Club…..You should know all about talking tough and doing nothing right!
Chuck
Yes listen To Lou…..he fixed Hazelton….and the idiots keep voting for him.
Robyn Boyer
Lou Bartletta for President. He has my vote!!!
cj
Yeah of course he does after he screws up hazleton trump going to show him how to handle it. He should go back and be principal at the school distirct that he screwed up.
Comments are closed.