Wilkes-Barre Township Police Fight Crime with Survey

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Wilkes-Barre Township police are taking a new approach to crime fighting.

They want people who live and work there to take a survey. The survey takes about 10 minutes to fill out and police hope they can use the responses they collect to target areas of crime that may be off their radar.

One of the survey questions: How safe do you feel walking in your neighborhood at night?

"We're using it as a public relations tool for our community, kind of measuring our department," said Wilkes-Barre Township Sgt. Mark Hampton.

It's the second survey Wilkes-Barre Township police launched in as many years. Police hope it will give them a different perspective how crime affects neighborhoods.

"I think that's a fantastic idea!" said township resident Mike Gatcha.

Safety is also on the minds of landlords. If people see high crime in Wilkes-Barre Township neighborhoods, they could move out. But one landlord has seen just the opposite.

"We just had a family move in because they felt a lot safer in the township," said Gatcha.

But authorities point out the survey will only be effective if people answer truthfully.

"Honesty is the key. We can't improve as a department if people aren't honest with us," said Sgt. Hampton.

If you live or work in Wilkes-Barre Township, click here to complete the survey.