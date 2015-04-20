Kitten Hiding in Cardboard Box Rescued From Brush Fire on Live TV

A reporter from Miami TV station WPLG had something unexpected happen on live tv today while delivering a live report on a brush fire.

Reporter Roger Lohse was covering a fire that is burning southwest of Miami and has charred over 800 acres so far; while wrapping up a live report on the fire, Lohse noticed something happening behind him and the camera zoomed in to find a tiny black kitten wrapped in a towel.

The reporter quickly asked firefighters a few questions about where the cat was found; turns out the kitten was hiding in a Modelo Beer box in the area of the fire.

A firefighter is seen hugging the kitten and remarking that ‘it’s going right back in the box, and home with her’ – and sure enough she and the kitten headed back to the fire truck – no update on the condition of the cat or if it’s new name is ‘Modelo’ but we certainly hope so.

The fire is about 50% contained but is still threatening 10 structures and forcing several road closures in the area.