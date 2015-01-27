Attempted Robbery at Kingston Jewelry Store

KINGSTON -- Police report an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store in Kingston.
Officers say the attempted holdup happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Steve Hydock Diamonds on Wyoming Avenue.
Authorities released a security camera image of a man and a woman from the store.
Police said the woman had a gun. The two didn't get anything and ran off.
Carl Evans
That jewelry store looks like a thrift shop
My Dog Is Smarter Than You
That ain’t the way I remember it when my wife and I went to pick out her diamond way back when.
