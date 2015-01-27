Attempted Robbery at Kingston Jewelry Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Police report an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store in Kingston.

Officers say the attempted holdup happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Steve Hydock Diamonds on Wyoming Avenue.

Authorities released a security camera image of a man and a woman from the store.

Surveillance photo from attempted robbery at Steve Hydock Diamonds in Kingston. Police say man and woman had a gun. pic.twitter.com/NYcZGY5vKC — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) January 27, 2015

Police said the woman had a gun. The two didn't get anything and ran off.