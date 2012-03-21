WNEP, Kidde, The Home Depot and local fire departments are teaming up for the 16th Annual Operation Save A Life program. Each participating fire department will distribute or install Kidde Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Alarms to at-risk homes across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, free of charge.

WNEP would like to thank fire protection manufacturer Kidde for their generous donation of more than 135,000 fire safety products since 2003. Visit their website for information on how to keep your home safe from fire.

If you are in need of an alarm please contact your local fire department to see if they are participating in Operation Save A Life.​

For more information on Operation Save A Life, contact Shannon.RocheCusick@wnep.com

NEW THIS YEAR: Fire departments must register to take part in Operation Save A Life, please fill out the form below:

