Williamsport Basketball Player Awaits NBA Draft

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A basketball star from Williamsport is hoping to hear his name called in the NBA draft.

Alize Johnson surprised hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Trade and Transit Center, showing up after saying he would not be there.

The forward was a standout at St. John Neumann High School and a college star at Missouri State.

Johnson tells us he wants to be a role model to other young people in his hometown.

"That's the biggest part of this whole thing, you know, because that's something I'm all about. Having good character, staying humble for those little kids to take after me and eventually they can live out their dreams," said Alize Johnson.

The 22-year-old is projected as a possible second round pick.