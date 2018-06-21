× Troopers Nab Driver of ‘Mobile Meth Lab’

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What police call a mobile meth lab has a man from Wayne County locked up.

Seth VanValkenburg, 19, of Honesdale, faces a list of drug and DUI charges after a traffic stop by state police around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cherry Ridge Township.

Troopers said VanValkenburg was in possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

When one of the troopers searched the trunk, he came into contact with a boiling mobile methamphetamine lab with smoke coming from it. The trooper breathed in the contaminated fumes and he was taken to the Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It took several hours to decontaminate the crime scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the manufacture or distribution of methamphetamines is urged to contact the Wayne County Drug Task Force at 570-253-4912.

VanValkenburg is locked up on $100,000 bail.