Talkback: Coffee with a Cop, Drivers Hogging the Left Lane

Posted 6:17 pm, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:10PM, June 21, 2018

Scranton School District laying off fewer teachers than expected, coffee with a cop and drivers hogging the left lane on the interstate are some of the Talkback 16 topics. First, calls about President Trump changing his policy, now keeping illegal immigrant families together.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s