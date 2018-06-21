× Second Person Dies after Clinton County Crash

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A second person had died as the result of a crash in Clinton County.

The wreck happened Sunday on Renovo Road near Mill Hall.

State police say Robert Keefer, 31, of Lock Haven, lost control of his car and struck the oncoming vehicle head-on. He died at the scene.

Troopers now say a passenger in the other vehicle, Nancy Kodish, 65, of Oxford, has also died from her injuries.

Four other people were also injured in the wreck in Clinton County.

41.168150 -77.514308