Open House Held to Say Farewell to Closing Elementary School

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a bittersweet night for some current and former students of an elementary school in Wyoming County as they said farewell to their childhood school.

Mill City Elementary near Dalton hosted an open house Thursday night as it is set to close at the end of this school year.

“Mill City is the best, the best of all the rest.”

In an adorable and bittersweet performance, students here at Mill City Elementary gave their school a singing sendoff in front of their emotional families.

The elementary school is one of three elementary schools in the Tunkhannock area school district set to close at the end of the school year.

To help say goodbye, an open house was held.

Many here are former students.

“I'll always have the memories that I had in this school that I made with my friends,” said Tunkhannock sophomore Jacob Keeler.

Starting in the fall, students from the closed elementary schools will attend class on the district's main campus in Tunkhannock.

Students in kindergarten through second grade will attend Roslund Elementary that will now be called the Primary Center.

Students third through sixth will be at the middle school.

Students in 7th will be at the STEM Academy in the administration building.

Students eight through 12 will be at the high school.

“It's sad, it's like, you drive by here and it's not going to be here anymore,” said Tunkhannock junior Becca Avery.

Some former students say this feels less like the closing of a school and more like saying farewell to a childhood home.

For kindergarten teacher Alice Gable, this is the place she called her second home for 23 years.

In a strange twist of fate, she'll be going to Roslund to continue teaching.

“I'm actually going back to the school where I went as a child,” laughed Gable. “Because I went to Roslund when it opened and so I'm going back to the school where I started.”

Outside the school, messages of love and thanks were written to students by teachers.

“I could say there's one teacher who made a really big impact in my life and if it wasn't for her I wouldn't have been where I am,” said Mill City graduate Laura Barlow.

The two other elementary schools closing this year in the Tunkhannock Area School District are Evans Falls and Mehoopany.