× Minersville’s Pool Set to Reopen Next Week

MINERSVILLE — Minersville’s pool has been closed the last month for repairs.

“It’s pretty depressing,” Joshua Hayle of Minersville said. “You see all the other towns are out and about but I mean, they’re fixing it. They’re doing what they can.”

This family traveled all the way from Orwigsburg to find that the pool was closed.

“It’s the first day of summer, so I took the day off work and I’m excited to come over here and enjoy the weather,” Beth Ebling of Orwigsburg said. “I would’ve liked to get a little sun in and just watch them have some fun.”

Minersville’s pool was supposed to open about a month ago.

“Memorial Day is always our first day for the pool in Minersville,” Minersville Streets Supervisor Edwin Houser said. “We come up to do our routine maintenance on it and find that our main pump for the pool was broken.”

“It’s not only the pump that the maintenance workers have been dealing with. They say the weather has also played a big part as to why the pool has been closed.”

Minersville’s streets supervisor said all the rain and cooler days would’ve also delayed the pool opening.

“I feel bad for everybody that wants to come up and wants to swim,” Houser said. “I mean, it’s a very nice facility. Very nice place.”

The pump will be replaced this week. The plan is to have the pool open either Monday or Tuesday of next week.