SCRANTON, Pa. -- Homicide charges were filed Thursday in a deadly crash in Scranton.

Noah Cohen of Scranton is now accused of homicide, as well as DUI, for the wreck in April that killed Robert Ortiz of Scranton.

Police say Cohen was speeding down Pittston Avenue when he slammed into Ortiz's car.

Cohen admitted he had been drinking before the wreck.