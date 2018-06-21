× Hoggin’ the Passing Lane: What to Know When Hitting the Highway This Summer

When you hit the road this summer travel season, one thing many of us hope to avoid is getting stuck behind someone going slow in the passing lane.

So what are the rules about lingering in the left lane?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled that topic and more with PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Law: Driving In Left Lane Prohibited Unless You Are:

Overtaking and passing another vehicle

Traveling faster than traffic flow

Moving left to allow traffic to merge

Preparing for a left turn

Steering clear of emergency responders on the right

To review the laws on the books for yourself, head here!

The acronym “P.L.E.A.S.E.” may also help you remember when you’re permitted to use the left lane, courtesy of PennDOT spokesperson James May.

Think: P.L.E.A.S.E. don’t ride the left lane unless:

P: Passing another vehicle

L: You’re making a Left turn or left exit

E: You’re Exceeding the travel speed of other vehicles

A: Another car is merging from the right.

S: A Sign is posted telling you to merge left.

E: Emergency or other first responders are on the side of the road (steer clear law).