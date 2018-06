Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A guilty plea was entered Thursday in a bank robbery in Wayne County.

Aaron Gould of Lake Ariel pleaded guilty to robbery after the February holdup at the NBT Bank near Lake Ariel.

According to police, Gould walked into the bank with a rifle then took off in a teller's vehicle.

The stolen Rav-4 was later found in Kingston.

Gould faces up to twenty years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August in Wayne County.