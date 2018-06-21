Emergency Officials Helping Tornado-Damaged Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It's been a full week since an EF2 tornado ripped through 23 businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township and county emergency management officials are trying to help them get back on their feet.

Local business owners have a lot on their plates after a tornado hit one week ago and officials in Luzerne County want them to know they've got their backs through this whole process.

In a meeting Thursday morning at the Luzerne County Emergency Management Office, county officials showed business owners how they can apply for low-interest government loans after the tornado.

GETTING BACK ON THEIR FEET AFTER TORNADO: One week after an EF-2 twister ripped through 23 businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township, officials with Luzerne County EMA are directing retailers about how they can get back on their feet through low interest loans @WNEP pic.twitter.com/A5d3nFLJgZ — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) June 21, 2018

The tornado ripped through 23 businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township and they all have different degrees of damage, so the county wants everyone to know that they can help in each specific situation.

Most importantly, county leaders say they hope this meeting helps local businesses find a way to stay in Wilkes-Barre Township.