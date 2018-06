× Berry Picking on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Lots of berries were available for the picking on Thursday at the Strawberry Festival in Wilkes-Barre.

The delicious event kicked off Thursday morning on Public Square.

Every vendor at the festival had something strawberry themed for customers.

The band Strawberry Jam also performed at the event in Luzerne County.