Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A little girl was flown to the hospital after she was hurt in a swimming pool in West Scranton.

According to police, Anya Galarza, 2, was hurt in a pool behind a home on the 300 block of 13th Avenue.

Officers say Galarza was flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville with trouble breathing but the little girl did have a steady pulse.

Police in Scranton say there is no evidence of neglect in Lackawanna County.