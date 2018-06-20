Thieves Swipe Pool From Backyard In Broad Daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A five-year-old boy in Nebraska is missing his inflatable swimming pool after the family's security camera recorded two thieves stealing it right out of their backyard.

On Father's Day - in the middle of the afternoon - cameras record the entire kiddie pool caper.

Now the boy's father is trying to come up with an explanation for his son.

"I actually had it notified on my phone and actually saw the whole thing live on my phone," says Brandon Turner. "Really? Really? That's all i could think of.. Was just... Really?"

Brandon Turner, while at the zoo with his kids, watches as not one - but a pair of crooks pilfer his pool.

"Who does that?"

In the video, you can see that the first pool prowler can't lift it on her own so she calls in reinforcement.

"I just think it's crazy people would do something like that in just, broad daylight," says Turner.

Together, the thieves drain the water from the pool making it easier to carry away.

A puzzled five year old Alex just can't understand why someone would steal his summer fun. "Why took it? (unintelligible) get the swimming pool?"

Now Alex and his older sister Abby find other ways to keep entertained in the backyard. And their dad doesn't even have a good explanation to give his children.

"It's one thing to steal from another person because you believe you need that. It's another thing to steal from children that's their happiness right there."

Young Alex has this to say to the thieves, "Stop! Give my swimming pool back. I want my swimming pool back."