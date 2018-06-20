State Supreme Court Blocks Release of Catholic Church Sex Abuse Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has blocked the planned release of a report by the state attorney general allegedly detailing decades of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The two-year investigation by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro included hundreds of cases from six Catholic dioceses, including Allentown and Scranton.

The report was set to be released this week, but the state Supreme Court issued a stay on the release Wednesday in order to consider legal challenges to releasing the report.