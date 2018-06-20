Race Day on the Pennsylvania Road

Many people look forward to the Fourth of July but in part of Carbon County, the 8th of July is also pretty exciting. That is race day in Lehighton and as Mike Stevens shows us On The Pennsylvania Road, the race is a tradition that began in the 1920s.
