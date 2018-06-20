Protesting the Border Crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- A dozen people in Union County hit the streets on their lunch break Wednesday to protest migrant children being separated from their parents at the border.

Newswatch 16 found the group on the corner of Route 15 and Market Street in Lewisburg.

"We need to have a clear path for asylum seekers and their children. This is a new policy that's been put down, a zero tolerance by this administration. He can change it with the stroke of a pen," said Steva Stowell-Hardcastle of Lewisburg.

The protestors told Newswatch 16 they planned on being out until President Trump signed something which would reunite children with their parents.

Later Wednesday afternoon, President Trump did sign an executive order to address the crisis at the border.