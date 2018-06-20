× Child Porn Investigation Leads to Drug Bust in Monroe County

CRESCO, Pa. — A child porn investigation led to a drug bust in Monroe County.

Police in New Jersey say Luis Montero had sexually explicit pictures and videos of a 14-year-old girl.

He’s accused of threatening to send the pictures to the victim’s family.

He also sent them to her friends.

Troopers found 11 pounds of marijuana, along with other drugs when they searched his home in Cresco.

Montero and his mother, Evelyn Sanchez, face drug charges in Monroe County.