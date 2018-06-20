Child Porn Investigation Leads to Drug Bust in Monroe County

Posted 5:18 am, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:14AM, June 20, 2018

CRESCO, Pa. — A child porn investigation led to a drug bust in Monroe County.

Police in New Jersey say Luis Montero had sexually explicit pictures and videos of a 14-year-old girl.

He’s accused of threatening to send the pictures to the victim’s family.

He also sent them to her friends.

Troopers found 11 pounds of marijuana, along with other drugs when they searched his home in Cresco.

Montero and his mother, Evelyn Sanchez, face drug charges in Monroe County.

1 Comment

  • lickerblisters

    Child pornography is acceptable if not legal where these dirty Sanches come from. Aren’t these people the “valuable tomato pickers” that our country wouldn’t be able to function without? That’s what the Liberals say every day. Now that these two will be in prison, does that mean the price of produce will skyrocket?

    Reply Report comment