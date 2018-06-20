× Charity Fitness Competition Clash For Cash 2018 Coming to Luzerne County

Clash For Cash 2018, a charity fitness competition that benefits WNEP’s Ryan’s Run, gets underway this Saturday, June 23.

The event plays out inside Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Convention Center near Wilkes-Barre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey gave a look at what to expect this weekend on Wednesday during Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Clash For Cash is a fundraiser for this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run which helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Although the event is sold out to competitors, admission to watch is free and is family friendly.

If you’d like to be more involved in the event this Saturday, volunteers are always welcome on both Friday, June 22 (the setup day) and the actual event (Saturday, June 23).

Whether you just want to lend a hand, need service hours or just enjoy helping others, extra help is always appreciated since the event relies heavily on volunteers.

If you’re free this Friday, June 22, from noon to 3 p.m, come join the Clash for Cash crew at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Enter at the hotel entrance. Join a fun group as they convert the giant convention center into fitness central.

If you can attend, just show up at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

If you have any questions, call Charlotte at (570) 814-4487 or Erin at (570) 335-4115.

To see the workouts competitors are tackling this Saturday, head here!