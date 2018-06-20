Auburn vs Williamsport Ny-Penn League Baseball

Posted 11:59 am, June 20, 2018, by

Williamsport welcomed Auburn in NY-Penn League baseball action.  Gsutavo Armas threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven in the 4-0 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s