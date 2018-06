× Apparent Drowning Victim at Lehigh Gorge State Park

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old man is the victim of an apparent drowning at a state park in Carbon County.

Park rangers were called to the Lehigh Gorge State Park around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to authorities, some swimmers were in the Lehigh River near the Glen Onoko boat launch when one of them went under water.

The victim’s body was found about two hours later.