25 Teachers to Lose Positions in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The union for teachers in the Scranton School District says a total of 25 teachers will be out of jobs this fall.

Earlier this month, teachers rallied before a school board meeting demanding to know who would and would not have jobs after 99 teachers received letters saying they may lose their jobs.

The school board had planned to furlough 51 teachers as part of balancing its 2018-2019 budget.

The teachers' union says 25 positions have been cut. There is no word which subjects those cuts will affect.