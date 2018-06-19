This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Turtle Trapping & Spotted Lanternfly Invasion

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head into a wetland with field staff member Rick Koval in search of turtles.  Just wait until you see how many turtles we found at one location in Luzerne county.  Plus, we'll head to Kutztown University to take a look at the spotted lanternfly, the latest invasive species that's attacking our area.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

