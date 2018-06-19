Study Finds Water Quality Improving in Bradford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study from Penn State finds water quality in Bradford County may be improving.

Penn State's Earth and Environmental Systems Institute examined groundwater in the county that is the site of vigorous natural gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale.

The study looked at data from gas companies, the state, and the U.S. Geological Survey.

It finds that possible contamination was detected near no more than seven of the nearly 1,400 gas wells in the county.

It also finds that groundwater either improved or remained at the same levels as samples taken prior to the 1990s.