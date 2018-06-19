Renovation Celebration at Greater Scranton YMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- The Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore unveiled almost $2 million worth of renovations Tuesday. Those changes were needed because the Y's membership has almost quadrupled in the past six years.

Angie Rinaldi of Dunmore has been a member for five years. She says the YMCA helps her keep a secret.

"Some people ask me what I do to stay as healthy as I am because I'm quite old. I won't tell you my age!" she told Newswatch 16.

Rinaldi won't share her age, but she is sharing another one of her secrets.

"You really have to stay active to keep healthy," she said.

That's something the YMCA is learning, too: staying active to stay healthy. It is actively trying to change perspectives on the Y.

"Still people have that 'gym and swim' notion of the Y, and we're really trying to shake that reputation, just because we are so much more than that," said Meghan Carnevale.

The YMCA is ready to reveal $1.5 million in renovations, including a new universal locker room, a new spin room, a physical therapy suite, and a new party room.

The YMCA's next project is in the pool area. There are planned ceiling and lighting improvements as well as acoustic improvements to cut down on the echo of an indoor pool.

All the changes are aimed at making the place more family friendly.

"We serve infants through older adults, so some of the new spaces, I think, are just conducive to that change," Carnevale added.

This is just phase one of what's expected to be a three-phase project. The Greater Scranton YMCA is prepared to expand if necessary.