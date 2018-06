Do you know this man? He used a note to steal money from a local bank today at approx 11:45. Anyone with information is asked to call @Pbp247 at 570-628-3792. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gxA7MZ0kBT — PottsvillePolice (@Pbp247) June 19, 2018

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Pottsville are looking for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the robber gave the teller a note at the M&T Bank branch on South Centre Street around 11:45 a.m.

Police said he didn’t show a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottsville police at 570-628-3792.