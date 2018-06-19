× Piper Pilots, Aviation Enthusiasts Head to Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — As a teenager, Roger Young toured the Piper Aircraft Company factory in Lock Haven several times. He’s now sharing the history of the Piper Cub with the next generation.

Dozens of Piper Cubs have made it for the first day of the 33rd annual Sentimental Journey in Lock Haven.

Normally, Young flies his plane here from New York, but this year he drove with his two grandsons.

“They both appear to be interested, so you know when you have that, you have to bring them when you can,” Young said.

“I was very interested in going. it Was going to be a lot of fun. I was going to learn a lot about different types of airplanes,” said Logan Erickson.

For nearly 50 years, Piper planes were built in Lock Haven. That ended in 1984. The Sentimental Journey has become a sort of homecoming for Piper pilots and aviation enthusiasts from all over the world.

While the weather is great on the ground, some of the pilots tell us it’s too windy to take their Cubs in the air. They also say they aren’t too worried about it because the event is all week and they will have plenty of time in the sky.

Reggie Ballard had a bumpy trip in from Virginia. Worried he might get caught in a storm, he made two stops before landing here.

“I don’t know how many it caught but some of them probably had to set down somewhere,” Ballard said.

Those planes that have not made it to Lock Haven still have time. The Sentimental Journey fly-in to Lock Haven continues until Saturday in Clinton County.