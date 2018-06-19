Northumberland County Businessman Found Not Guilty of Attempted Homicide

Posted 10:58 pm, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57PM, June 19, 2018

SUNBURY, Pa. — A businessman from Northumberland County has been found not guilty of trying to kill his estranged wife.

Police say back in 2015, Robert Snyder attacked Kimberly Snyder then threatened to kill her and himself.

A jury in Sunbury found Snyder not guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault Tuesday night.

Snyder owns The Squeeze In, a restaurant in Sunbury, and is a former city councilman.

The jury did find Snyder guilty of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

