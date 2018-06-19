× Minivan Driver Charged for Hitting Children in Stroller

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Police have charged the driver of a minivan that hit a stroller in Lackawanna County earlier this month.

Brittney Costello of Clarks Summit was charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

Investigators said she was the driver of a minivan that struck a stroller in Clarks Summit on June 8. Two children were hurt.

Costello told police she was making deliveries in the area and looked at her GPS. She then swerved to miss some other children and hit the stroller.

