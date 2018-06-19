Man with Rifle Sparks Big Police Response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man with a rifle sparked a massive state police presence Tuesday morning in Wayne County.

The parking lot of Shaffer's Hardware right near the Route 590/348 split was packed with state police around 9 a.m. after that report of a man with a gun just down the road.

Photos given to us by a viewer show that man with a rifle in his neighbor's yard around 8 a.m.

Investigators say Dylan Hopkins, 45, was spotted walking around his neighbor's yard. The man inside the home called 911 and a big number of troopers rushed there including a helicopter overhead.

By 10 a.m., the situation was resolved. Hopkins was in custody without any shots fired but it caused quite a scene in the Hamlin area.

"I don't know. I was headed down to Dickson City and got passed by a bunch of state troopers. I was wondering what was going on there were just cops everywhere," David Aleckna said.

"We received a complaint from neighbors who were concerned there was a man in their backyard with a rifle. He seemed to be in distress. With that in mind we had a large response to the area," said Trooper Mark Keyes.

The man carrying the gun lives across Route 590 from the home where he was spotted with that rifle.

Troopers blocked off roads in the area and say Hopkins put down his weapon and surrendered when they approached him.

Hopkins was taken to the hospital for a mental health check and faces reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

No one hurt and there is no indication why Hopkins was in his neighbor's yard with the rifle.