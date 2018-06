Big winner in a small county! A progressive top prize of $134,071 for the Break the Bank Fast Play game hit this morning in Eagles Mere, Sullivan County! Congrats! https://t.co/7OZfE10ZOx pic.twitter.com/Prky2YJRnA — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) June 19, 2018

EAGLES MERE, Pa. — A progressive top-prize-winning ticket worth more than $130,000 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Break The Bank fast play game was sold in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

The Barn Tavern in Eagles Mere gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Break the bank, a $5 game, offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.