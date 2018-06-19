Lackawanna County Commissioners’ Chief of Staff to Resign Amidst Police Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A top Lackawanna County official is reportedly preparing to resign in the midst of a criminal investigation.

Newswatch 16 has confirmed from several sources that Andy Wallace, the Lackawanna County Commissioners' chief of staff, will be stepping down Wednesday.

This follows a post on Archbald police's Facebook page on Monday where the department posted pictures saying officers wanted to speak with him about an incident at a local store.

The pictures appear to look like Wallace, but police did not mention his name, and the post was up for three hours.

An official who asked not to be named but who has seen the police report confirms to Newswatch 16 that the man police were looking for was Andy Wallace, but that source would not say why they were looking for him.

That official also tells Newswatch 16 that the police incident report was sent to the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office.

Both Wallace and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office did not return our calls seeking comment.