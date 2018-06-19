Former American League Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Player, Jose Canseco stopped by PNC Field as part of the SWB RailRiders Legends Series. Canseco, never shy about his opinions, spoke about the Yankees and the sport of baseball, and also met the local fans.
Jose Canseco stops by PNC Field
-
Students Pack RailRiders Matinee Game
-
RailRiders Baseball Swings Into Action at PNC Field
-
Joe Mauer makes a rehab stint at PNC Field
-
SWB RailRiders Coaching Staff
-
Luis Cessa on New Season
-
-
Meet The Railriders: Manager Bobby Mitchell & Coach Phil Plantier
-
Chilly Start for the “Boys of Summer” at PNC Field
-
Lakeland Rallies to Beat Mid Valley in District Title
-
North Pocono Baseball Beats Crestwood 4-2 to win District Title
-
RailRiders Walk Off On Opening Night, Beat Chiefs 6-5
-
-
Williamsport Beats Hazleton Area 4-3 to Win Subregional Title
-
SWB RailRiders good start
-
Baseball Coach’s Plan to Make Dream Come True for Team Manager with Disability Denied by PIAA