Jose Canseco stops by PNC Field

Posted 6:58 pm, June 19, 2018, by

Former American League Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Player, Jose Canseco stopped by PNC Field as part of the SWB RailRiders Legends Series.  Canseco, never shy about his opinions, spoke about the Yankees and the sport of baseball, and also met the local fans.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

